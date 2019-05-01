MacDOUGALL

NANCY (nee Roberts)

Called to be with the Lord after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma and multiple heath issues on April 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jack MacDougall, three sons; Eric MacDougall (Sharon), Gregg MacDougall (Lynne) and Andrew MacDougall (Marta). She is also survived by her dearly loved grand-children; Corey, Tyler, Colin, Micaela, Sophie and Cate and 1 great grandson Jack Reed. Sister of Pat Baird, Carl Roberts and the late Don Roberts 3 years ago, she is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Those who knew her will remember her extreme com-passion and love for others, in spite of her own illness. Her tender caring heart for the lonely, hurting and needy people was shown not only to her church community but also to the Rydal community where she lived.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Saturday May 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 405 N. Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090 where the family will receive guests from 10:00 A.M. until service time. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions her memory to SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) 925 Beese Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or Eagles Autism Challenge One Nova Care Way, Phila., PA 19145 or to Calvary Church at above address would be appreciated by the family. www.fitzpatrickabington.com

