NANCY MORRIS KIRK

NANCY MORRIS KIRK Notice
KIRK
NANCY MORRIS


Nancy, 92, of Lafayette Hill passed March 4, 2019. Born July 29, 1926 in Abington to the late George Vincent and Elsie E. (Glaser) Morris. She was the loving wife of the late Earl Bruce Kirk for 56 years and also outlived her sister Eloise and 3 grandchildren. She had a career as a successful model, was president of the Philadel-phia's Model Guild, and enjoyed swimming, dancing, traveling, music, and art. She is survived by her children Barbara Ann Kirk, Diane Teresa Kirk, Mary Ann Walters (Gerald), and Earl Bruce Kirk Jr. (Kathy); 6 grand-children; sisters Barbara and Sue.
All are invited to a Visitation on Sat. March 16th from 9:30-10:30 A.M. and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., both at St. Philip Neri R.C.C., 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 to follow. KirkandNiceInc.com.


Published on Philly.com on Mar. 9, 2019
