|
|
CATELLI-FRASCA
NANCY P. (nee CAMPANELLA)
Died on April 12, 2019 at Buckingham Valley, age 92. Formerly of Huntingdon Valley and Southampton. Beloved mother of seven children; grandmother of fourteen and four great-granddaughters.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing, Tuesday evening from 6 - 9 P.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954; on Wednesday, from 10 - 10:45 A.M. Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Second Street Pike (at Knowles Ave.), Southampton, PA 18966 Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Rite of Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. Gifts in memory of Nancy may be made to the Inspire Moore Annual Fund to Support scholarships at the Moore College of Art & Design and directed to Elizabeth Cahill, Moore College of Art & Design, 1916 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
www.fluehr.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019