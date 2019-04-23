|
BETT
NANCY RUTH (nee Hillwerth)
April 21, 2019. Wife of the late Stanley; mother of Laurie (David) Blank, and Michael (Jennifer) Bett; sister of Joan (Emanuel) Eisenfeld; grand-mother of Marc, Becca, Sarah, and Mara. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Tuesday, 12 Noon precisely, at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. U), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Family will return to the home Laurie and David Blank. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106.
