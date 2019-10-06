|
|
HISSEY
NANCY RUTH (nee Jones)
Of Erdenheim, PA and Maris Grove, PA passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Phila., PA, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Ivins Jones. Loving wife of 67 years to Theodore W. Hissey, Jr. and beloved mother of Ted Hissey (Diane), Dave Hissey (Laurie) and Barbara Johnson (Gary). Devoted grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Oct. 14th at the Maris Grove Chapel, 200 Maris Grove Way Glen Mills, PA 19342. Interment will be private. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Community Volunteers in Medicine through Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019