RYAN

NANCY W. (nee Waters)

Age 88, formerly of Phila., PA died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home, Warring-ton, PA. Born April 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Nevin Francis Waters and Eleanor Mary (nee Ginder) Waters. Beloved wife of the late William P. Ryan, Jr. and sister of Eleanor (nee Waters) O'Brien (Jerry) and the late Nevin Francis Waters, Jr. (Kathleen). Loving mother of Thomas J. Conroy (Ellen), Stephen P. Conroy (Mary Lou) and Gregory M. Conroy (Mary Jane) and step-mother of Patricia Ann (Kenneth) Fidler, William P. Ryan III (Maureen) and the late Theresa (nee Ryan) Holland. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 2 great- great-grandchildren. Nancy graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Wyncote, PA in 1949. Blessed with superior organization skills, Nancy was employed all of her adult life in Executive and Administrative coordination positions in manufacturing, union and municipal organizations. She was a do-it-all single mother who, in 1967 married Bill Ryan. Together they made a wonder-ful life for both of their families with a loving home along the Schuylkill River above Norristown. In later years, Nancy and Bill lived a carefree retirement in Ocean City, MD and Rehoboth Beach, DE before moving back to Philadelphia to be closer to family. Nancy was as industri-ous in retirement as she was in work life, knitting blankets and Christmas stockings for grand-children and producing themed needlepoint covers for pillows and bedspreads for family. The irony of a disease that event-ually led to Nancy having to be cared for by others versus the energetic, independent, get it done life that she led is not lost on those who loved her and now, are comforted that her pain is gone.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, July 20th 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. followed by a brief Service at JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Avenue, Jenkintown, PA. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Found-ation at the Manor (Neshaminy Manor), 1660 Easton Road, Doylestown, PA 18976, would be appreciated. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

