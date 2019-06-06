Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MONTGOMERY
NAOMI (nee Rosenberg)
Passed away on June 5, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of Charles and Sylvia Rosenberg and attended Girls High School where she excelled in academic studies and violin. She conducted graduate studies in Psychology at Columbia University and earned her PhD in Psychology at the University of Pennsylvania in 1981. She was also certified as a lay analyst by the American Psychoanalytic Society. In addition to her work in diagnostic testing and her clinical practice, Dr. Rosenberg was active in the Psychoanalytic Center of Philadelphia and represented the society inter-nationally on several occasions in China and in Russia with the American and International Psychoanalytic Association. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, DeWitt H. Montgomery, Jr of Penn Valley, PA; her brother Steven Rosenberg of Doylestown, PA; sister-in-law Deborah and nephews Daniel and David Rosenberg; Montgomery family members Dewitt H. Montgomery III of Portland, OR, Mary Montgomery Sickles of Larchmont, NY, Owen C. Montgomery of Sewell, NJ, Ruth R. Montgomery of Woodbridge, CT, their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Friday, 12:30 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA. Int. the Odd Fellows Cemetery at Merion Hall and Methodist Church Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at her late residence Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 P.M. Saturday all are invited to the home of Steve and Debbie Rosenberg beginning at 6:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, www.montgomerycountyspca.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
