Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NATALE BRANCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATALE "LEGGETT" BRANCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NATALE "LEGGETT" BRANCA Notice
BRANCA
NATALE "LEGGETT"


Passed on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (nee DeRosa). Devoted and loving father of Natalie (Salvatore) Ruggieri, and Lisa Procopio. Loving grandfather of Torre, Andrew, and Nicolette. Great-grandfather of Scarlett. Brother of Rocco Branca.
Viewing Thursday, 9 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Joseph Cem., Blackwood NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica Church would be appreciated.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NATALE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.