|
|
BRANCA
NATALE "LEGGETT"
Passed on August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie (nee DeRosa). Devoted and loving father of Natalie (Salvatore) Ruggieri, and Lisa Procopio. Loving grandfather of Torre, Andrew, and Nicolette. Great-grandfather of Scarlett. Brother of Rocco Branca.
Viewing Thursday, 9 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. St. Joseph Cem., Blackwood NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Monica Church would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019