NATALIE C. NOTTE

NATALIE C. NOTTE Notice
NOTTE
NATALIE C.
May 5, 2019. Beloved sister of Lee Holt (Walt), Jerri Notte, and Mario Notte; aunt of Joseph Notte(Doreen), Lori Hammond (Randy), and Lisa Diaz (Max); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, 9:30 A.M., at St. Martin of Tours Church, 5450 Roosevelt Blvd., Phila., PA 19124, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions in her memory to St. Martin of Tours Church at above address would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on Philly.com on May 13, 2019
