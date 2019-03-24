Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for NATALIE TECHNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NATALIE TECHNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

NATALIE TECHNER Notice
TECHNER
NATALIE
March 21, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ formerly of Maple Shade, NJ. Wife of the late Milton Techner. Mother of Alan Techner, Shari (Jonah) Techner-Smith and Scott (Dana) Techner. Grandmother of Amanda, Jordyn, Mallory and Paige. Great grandmother of Mason and Cru. Sister of Marion Cohen. Graveside services will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shari and Jonah Smith on Sunday with Minyan at 6:30 P.M. and Monday and Tuesday evenings with Minyan at 7:30 P.M. and at the home of Alan Techner on Wednesday, March 27th between 5:00 and 8:00 P.M. Contributions can be made to JAFCO, 215 N. Presidential Blvd, 2nd Flr, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc, Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now