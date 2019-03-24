|
|
TECHNER
NATALIE
March 21, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ formerly of Maple Shade, NJ. Wife of the late Milton Techner. Mother of Alan Techner, Shari (Jonah) Techner-Smith and Scott (Dana) Techner. Grandmother of Amanda, Jordyn, Mallory and Paige. Great grandmother of Mason and Cru. Sister of Marion Cohen. Graveside services will be private. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shari and Jonah Smith on Sunday with Minyan at 6:30 P.M. and Monday and Tuesday evenings with Minyan at 7:30 P.M. and at the home of Alan Techner on Wednesday, March 27th between 5:00 and 8:00 P.M. Contributions can be made to JAFCO, 215 N. Presidential Blvd, 2nd Flr, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc, Cherry Hill, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019