VALENZA
NATALIE (nee Molinaro)
On Aug. 31, 2019, of Washington Twp., age 97. Wife of the late Joe. Mother of Kate Whitney (Jim), Donna Schwartz (the late Tom) and the late Joseph, Jr. and Mary Jo Palaia. Grand-mother of 8 and great-grand-mother of 8. Viewing Saturday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Gant-town Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Mass 11:00 A.M. at SS Peter & Paul RCC, Washington Twp. Int. Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA.
www.egizifuenral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019