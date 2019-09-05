Home

Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
NATALIE (Molinaro) VALENZA

NATALIE (Molinaro) VALENZA Notice
VALENZA
NATALIE (nee Molinaro)
On Aug. 31, 2019, of Washington Twp., age 97. Wife of the late Joe. Mother of Kate Whitney (Jim), Donna Schwartz (the late Tom) and the late Joseph, Jr. and Mary Jo Palaia. Grand-mother of 8 and great-grand-mother of 8. Viewing Saturday 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Gant-town Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Mass 11:00 A.M. at SS Peter & Paul RCC, Washington Twp. Int. Holy Cross Cem., Yeadon, PA.

www.egizifuenral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
