RAMSEY
NATHAN LEE
77, of Philadelphia died Friday March 8, 2019. He was born the son of Henry and Nancy Ramsey (nee Waker) in Neptune, New Jersey. He is survived by a loving daughter, Angela Ramsey, and a grand-daughter, Kayla Whittingham. Visitation to begin 9:00 A.M., Saturday March 16, 2019 at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 with a Funeral Service immediately following at 10:00 A.M. Interment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019