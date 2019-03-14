Home

West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
NATHAN LEE RAMSEY

NATHAN LEE RAMSEY Notice
RAMSEY
NATHAN LEE


77, of Philadelphia died Friday March 8, 2019. He was born the son of Henry and Nancy Ramsey (nee Waker) in Neptune, New Jersey. He is survived by a loving daughter, Angela Ramsey, and a grand-daughter, Kayla Whittingham. Visitation to begin 9:00 A.M., Saturday March 16, 2019 at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 with a Funeral Service immediately following at 10:00 A.M. Interment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 14, 2019
