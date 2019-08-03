|
|
ACCHIONE
NAZZARENO "NAT" SR.
On Aug. 1, 2019, 84, of Glendora, NJ. Devoted husband to the late, Clara (nee Stagliano). Beloved father of Nat (Susan), Jr. and Donna (Pasquale) Leuzzi. Loving grandfather of Nat 3rd, Pasquale Jr., Amanda and Isabella. Dear brother of Frank (Eleanor), the late, Armando (Concetta), Anita and the late, Larry. Brother-in-law of Rose (the late, Frank) Virone, the late, Anthony (Joanne) Stagliano, John Stagliano, the late Mary (Ralph) DeSimone and the late Angela (Anthony) Talotta. Also lovingly survived by his adopted children, Linwood and Maggie Bubar; their children, Alice and Daniel; many nieces, nephews and godchildren as well as his loving friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday from 8 - 11 AM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 PM at St. Teresa Catholic Church (Holy Child Parish), 13 E. Evesham Ave. Runnemede, NJ. Ent. St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Blackwood, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 3, 2019