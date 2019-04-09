Home

Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
NEAL R. CAPELMAN

CAPELMAN
NEAL R.
April 6, 2019, of Holland, PA. Beloved husband of Penny (nee Pisarchuk); loving father of Bill (Meredith) Capelman, Robyn (Eric) Belmonte, Shawn (Larinda) Cordell and Krystal (Jared) Gross; cherished grand-father of James, Anthony and Dylan. Family and friends are invited to Services Wednesday, 1 P.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose PA. Entombment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at the residence of Krystal and Jared Gross. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the www.alz.org

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
