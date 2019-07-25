RANDALL

NEIL COULTER

Age 88, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Gwynedd, PA. Neil was born in Jamaica, New York to the late George and Helen Randall. He is survived by his wife Carol B. Randell (nee Boylen). The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Neil is also sur-vived by his sons Paul and Keith; grandchildren David, Sarah, Alex and Mia; and nephews Robert and Michael Boylen. Neil grew up in Harris-burg where he graduated from Harrisburg High School. He was employed by Philco Ford for many years as an electric engineer. In later years he joined with his best friend, Dick Schaphorst, in establishing the engineering firm of Delta Information Systems, Inc. of Horsham, PA. He was an avid hiker, skier, sailor, and bridge player. He enjoyed skiing with family and friends and served as ski racing official for many years. Neil kept a sail boat on the Chesapeake Bay and sailed for years on the bay and rivers there with family and friends. His boat was named "Eroica" after Beethoven's third symphony. Neil was great fan of Beetho-ven. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 2 P.M. at Foulkeways at Gwynedd, 1120 Meetinghouse Rd., Gwynedd, PA. Int. was private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to Lehigh University, Office of development, 306 South New St., Ste. 500, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019