HUROWITZ
NEIL, ESQ.


85, of King of Prussia, died suddenly of a heart attack on May 31, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnne F., his daughter, Dawn H. Montare (Alex) and two grandchildren, Aidan and Leah. He is also survived by his nieces, Ellen and Susan, his nephew David, and his great nephews Mathew, Alex, Robert, Michael, and Daniel.
Neil will be very much missed by his family, many friends and the legal community of which he was a respected member for nearly 60 years.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution in Neil's memory may donate to a or to the .
Published on Philly.com on June 21, 2019
