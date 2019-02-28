|
FITZPATRICK
NEIL J.
On Feb. 26, 2019, age 55 years of Dresher. Beloved husband of Liz (nee Leahy). Loving father of Tim and Maggie. Son of Eleanor (nee McClafferty) and the late Joseph J. Fitzpatrick. Brother of Kathy Hauck (Charlie), Donna Dessner (Steve) and Meghan Husbands (Ken). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Satur-day 11:30 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church Saturday 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to LaSalle College High School Service Projects, 8605 Chelten-ham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019