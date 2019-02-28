Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NEIL FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NEIL J. FITZPATRICK

Notice Condolences Flowers

NEIL J. FITZPATRICK Notice
FITZPATRICK
NEIL J.
On Feb. 26, 2019, age 55 years of Dresher. Beloved husband of Liz (nee Leahy). Loving father of Tim and Maggie. Son of Eleanor (nee McClafferty) and the late Joseph J. Fitzpatrick. Brother of Kathy Hauck (Charlie), Donna Dessner (Steve) and Meghan Husbands (Ken). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Satur-day 11:30 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church Saturday 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to LaSalle College High School Service Projects, 8605 Chelten-ham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.