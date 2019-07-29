|
|
ROURKE
NEIL P.
Of Pennsauken, NJ died on July 26, 2019. Age 56. Beloved son of Marilyn Rourke (nee Knabe) and the late Francis "Jack" Rourke. Loving brother of William Rourke (Patricia) of Palmyra, NJ; Kathleen Lyon (Michael) of Brigantine, NJ and Timothy Rourke of West Berlin, NJ. Devoted uncle of Caitlin (Logan); Leah; Christopher (Mary Beth); Lisa (Seroush) and Tara. Great uncle to Lilly and Madi. Dear nephew of Patricia Knabe. Relatives and friends will gather Tuesday evening 6:30 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday morning 10 to 10:45 A.M. in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 A.M.. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit:
schetterfh.com
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019