THALHEIMER
NELLY B. (nee Bokros)
On Aug. 26, 2019, of Jenkintown, PA. Wife of the late Hans Thalheimer. Mother of Philip (Jennifer) Thalheimer, David (Brigitte) Thalheimer and Jeffrey (Judy) Thalheimer; sister of Paul (Greta) Bokros and Mira (Myron) Halpern and grandmother of Sara, Raquel, Max, Arianna, Evan and Ilyssa. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Thursday 1:30 P.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening at the residence of David and Brigitte Thalheimer and Sunday evening at the residence of Jeffrey and Judy Thalheimer, beginning 8:30 P.M. both evenings. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Fox Chase Cancer Center or the Sjogren's Syndrom Foundation.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019