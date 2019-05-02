VAN DUZER

NELLY

Beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, sister, aunt, and friend, died peacefully in her home on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 90. Nelly is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her son, Robert C. Van Duzer and his wife Eileen; her daughter, Jeannie and her husband Dave; her 3 grandchildren, Robbie, Kellie, and Michell; her sister, Maria Rosa Conti and her family in Argentina.

Originally from Argentina, Nelly came to New York to work at Phoenix Shipping Company in 1958 where she met her future husband, Bob. They lived for many years in Trumbull CT before moving to PA in 1984.

Nelly was happiest in the company of her family, taking care of her grandchildren, traveling with her husband, cooking special dinners includ-ing her famous brownies, being outside in the sun with her flowers, spoiling her dogs, and playing occasional tricks on unsuspecting family members. Nelly also loved spending time at "The Lake" in NJ. There she created wonderful summer memories for her children, shared many special times with dear friends, the Wojtechs, and watched beautiful sunsets every evening on the deck.

She will be remembered for her twinkling bluish green eyes, her generosity and positive outlook on life, her strength and inspira-tional courage after her stroke, and most of all her unending care and love for her family.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by all who loved her. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Humane Society.

