Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NESSA STERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NESSA N. (Lerner) STERN

Notice Condolences Flowers

NESSA N. (Lerner) STERN Notice
STERN
NESSA N. (nee Lerner)
Of Ardmore PA, died peacefully on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of late Harvey. Mother of Richard, Jody (Ellis) Berman, and departed Corrine. Sister of Sue, Iris (departed), and Ann. MeMa of Matthew, Jeffrey (Zoe), Brad (Brenda), Justin (Carol), Randy (Kara). Great-MeMa of 7 great-grandchildren. Private Memorial Services by family, with Shiva at Berman's Tuesday night (7 to 9 P.M.), Wednesday (12 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M.), and Thursday (12 to 5 P.M.). Contributions in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.