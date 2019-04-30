|
NESSA N. (nee Lerner)
Of Ardmore PA, died peacefully on April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of late Harvey. Mother of Richard, Jody (Ellis) Berman, and departed Corrine. Sister of Sue, Iris (departed), and Ann. MeMa of Matthew, Jeffrey (Zoe), Brad (Brenda), Justin (Carol), Randy (Kara). Great-MeMa of 7 great-grandchildren. Private Memorial Services by family, with Shiva at Berman's Tuesday night (7 to 9 P.M.), Wednesday (12 to 5 P.M. and 7 to 9 P.M.), and Thursday (12 to 5 P.M.). Contributions in her memory may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), or .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019