BACKOS

NICHOLAS A.

February 4, 1935 - May 9, 2019

Nicholas passed unexpectedly on May 9, 2019 in Patras, Greece while visiting family. Born in Patras, Greece and lived in Wynnewood, PA. Husband of Irene Backos and father of Anthony Backos and Patty Backos-Whitehead (Robert) from his first marriage to Catherine Backos. Brother of Christos (Anita) and Koula (Nikos) both deceased. Survived by sisters Mary and Artemis (Louie). Survived by nieces and nephews both in Greece and in the United States.

Nick came to America in 1957. In his youth, he was a merchant marine engineer and a master machinist, later going into the restaurant business with family. Nicholas operated the Eagle Restaurant on Jewelers Row in Center City Philadelphia for many years.

Interment was in Patras, Greece on May 16th. Friends and relatives are invited to offer their respects at a Memorial Service that will be held on his behalf on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 11:00 A.M. at the St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church at 35 N. Malin Road, Broomall, PA 19008.

