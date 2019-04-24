|
|
DiBELLO
NICHOLAS, JR.
Most suddenly and unexpected-ly entered into eternal rest April 20, 2019. Most beloved son of Carol; loving brother of Alfred, Vincent, and Grace. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
"Nicholas DiBello, Jr. was a hard working caretaker for his uncle, Richard V. Nowakowski. He would go far beyond the normal limits many times. He also helped other senior family members and countless others".
Rest in Peace, Nick
Uncle Richard
RONALD REX PISELLI
"THE FUNERAL CHAPEL"
215-271-0950
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019