GANNON
NICHOLAS E. "NICK",
31 yrs.old on July 26, 2019. Nick graduated from Roman Catholic HS class of 2006. He was the Captain of the Cross Country Team and was on the Track Team. Nick graduated from Gwynedd Mercy Univ. class of 2010. Beloved son of Marianne Gannon Cherished brother of Matthew (Trish) Gannon. Wonderful uncle of Gunner James Gannon. Loving nephew of Peggy, Jack, Tim, Joe, Mark, Paul, Claire (ReRe), and Christopher. Beloved friend of Kyle Bragg. Will be missed by his cousins, friends and his dog Boozer. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in CHURCH Thursday 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Church 146 Rector St. (at Cresson St.) Phila. 19127. Please Omit Flowers. Donations are preferred in Nick's name to RCHS Athletic Dept. or Friends of St. John the Baptist.
Published on Philly.com on July 29, 2019