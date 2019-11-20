Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS CORTALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS J. "NICK" CORTALE


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
NICHOLAS J. "NICK" CORTALE Notice
CORTALE
NICHOLAS J. "NICK"


Of Newtown Square and form-erly of Overbrook died peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Ida R. (nee Massimini). Survived by his loving children Michael J. Cortale (Rita Ann), Renee Piccirilli (Joseph) and Cheryl Cortale Burrichter (Joseph); his devoted grandchildren Tara Quinn (Tisha), Stephen Cortale (Amy), David Piccirilli and Matthew Burrichter (Bonnie); his adoring great-grandchildren Makaela Cortale, Rocco Cortale and Cora Fletcher. Nick was predeceased by his sister Marie D'Ambrosia. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 to 11:45 A.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow at 12 noon in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the ALS Association (Lou Gehrig's Disease) 321 Norristown Rd., Ste 260, Ambler, PA 19002 would be appreciated.
www.danjolell.com


logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NICHOLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
Download Now