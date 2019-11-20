|
CORTALE
NICHOLAS J. "NICK"
Of Newtown Square and form-erly of Overbrook died peacefully on Nov. 17, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Ida R. (nee Massimini). Survived by his loving children Michael J. Cortale (Rita Ann), Renee Piccirilli (Joseph) and Cheryl Cortale Burrichter (Joseph); his devoted grandchildren Tara Quinn (Tisha), Stephen Cortale (Amy), David Piccirilli and Matthew Burrichter (Bonnie); his adoring great-grandchildren Makaela Cortale, Rocco Cortale and Cora Fletcher. Nick was predeceased by his sister Marie D'Ambrosia. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 to 11:45 A.M. at the DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Service to follow at 12 noon in the Main Chapel of the Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the ALS Association (Lou Gehrig's Disease) 321 Norristown Rd., Ste 260, Ambler, PA 19002 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 20, 2019