GIRANDA
NICHOLAS J.
On July 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Mary. Loving brother of RoseAnna Giranda and John A. Giranda; also survived by loving cousins and his aunt, Antonette Nardone.
His family will greet relatives and friends on THURSDAY, from 9:30 to 10 A.M., at St. Paul Church, 10th and Christian Sts. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to St. Paul's Church, 923 Christian St., Phila. PA 19147.
pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019