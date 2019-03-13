Home

Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
INDELICATO
NICHOLAS J.
Age 70, on March 10, 2019. Husband of the late Helen (nee McDevitt), devoted father of Jamie, Nicole (Michael) Schlein and Sam, cherished grand-father of Cole, brother of Antoinette (Louis) Iatarola; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends Friday 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tulip and Princeton Sts., Phila. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI F.H.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019
