FERRONI
NICHOLAS L.
Age 67, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Mancini). Devoted father of Nicole (Dominic) Manfredo, Natalie (Stephen) Tomiselli and Marc (Nicole) Ferroni. Loving grandfather of Dominic, Giovanna, Antonio, Stephen, Nina and Marco. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Thursday 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brest Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 or PA SPCA, www.pspca.org. in Nicholas' memory.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019