Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS FERRONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS L. FERRONI

Notice Condolences Flowers

NICHOLAS L. FERRONI Notice
FERRONI
NICHOLAS L.
Age 67, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Mancini). Devoted father of Nicole (Dominic) Manfredo, Natalie (Stephen) Tomiselli and Marc (Nicole) Ferroni. Loving grandfather of Dominic, Giovanna, Antonio, Stephen, Nina and Marco. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. and Funeral Thursday 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.). Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brest Cancer Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202, Phila., PA 19107 or PA SPCA, www.pspca.org. in Nicholas' memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now