MONTENEGRO
NICHOLAS
62 of Phila passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Nick owned and operated a gourmet deli at the Reading Terminal. Survived by parents, Francesca (nee Muscarnero-Davis) and Louis Montenegro. Father of Brian Hughes, Nicholas Jr. and Lisa Keuny, grandson Connor and siblings, Danielle Davis Renzi, David and Michael Montenegro. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Thurs. Aug. 29th at St. Monica's Church, 2422 S. 17th St., Phila. Viewing at the Church Thurs. 9:30 to 11 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019