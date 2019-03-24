|
|
PANICHELLI
NICHOLAS
March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Messina), of 65 years. Beloved father of Andrea (Gregg) DiFabio and Sherri (Robert) Ritorto. Loving brother of Pasquale (Theresa), Carmen (Lillie Mae), Rick (Karen) and the late Florence DePasquale. Grandfather of Alexandra, Samantha, Gabriella, Evelina and Alessandra; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing 9 to 10:30 AM Tues. Annunciation BVM Church Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. Int. Holy Cross Cem.
www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019