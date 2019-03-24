Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for NICHOLAS PANICHELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NICHOLAS PANICHELLI

Notice Condolences Flowers

NICHOLAS PANICHELLI Notice
PANICHELLI
NICHOLAS


March 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Messina), of 65 years. Beloved father of Andrea (Gregg) DiFabio and Sherri (Robert) Ritorto. Loving brother of Pasquale (Theresa), Carmen (Lillie Mae), Rick (Karen) and the late Florence DePasquale. Grandfather of Alexandra, Samantha, Gabriella, Evelina and Alessandra; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing 9 to 10:30 AM Tues. Annunciation BVM Church Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM. Int. Holy Cross Cem.

www.pennsylvaniaburialcompany.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now