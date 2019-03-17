PEDANO

NICHOLAS, JR.

Passed away at the age of 72. He retired from the Federal Government after 35 years of loyal service. He worked for the Department of Defense assigned to NASA as the final control inspector for the space suits at ILC. A suit never went into space unless it bore his stamp.

He was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Sergeant after serving two tours in Vietnam, one tour in Alaska and one tour in Ger-many. He received the sharp shooter medal and Meritorious Unit Award.

He loved his family, country and his flag. His other loves included the Eagles and the Phillies. You could always find him sitting by the pool, smok-ing cigars with a glass of Sambuka while listening to Sinatra and also operating his garden railroad.

He is survived by his wife Anne of 40 years, his step-sons Bob and Lisa Ward and Richard and Lisa Ward, grandchildren Wade Hutson, Ashly Ward, great-grandson Jayden Ward. He is predeceased by his sister Anna M Pedano and grandson Rob Ward.Also survived by his brother Dominick Pedano and his wife Kathreen; sister Donna Krepil and husband Dennis; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Viewing and Services will be held at Trader Funeral Home on Tues. March 19, 2019 between 10 A.M. 12 P.M. Followed by Interment Services at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vietnam Veterans Association of America. Letters of condolences may be sent to:

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019