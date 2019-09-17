|
AMOROSO
NICHOLAS R.
Age 94, on Sept. 12, 2019. WW II
Veteran, 10th Mountain Div., awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Turner); devoted father of Michael Amoroso, and Marianne Baker; cherished brother of Grace Morris and also many loving nieces and nephews. He was a member of Tacony Memorial Post #735 American Legion, Tacony Mayfair Sons of Italy Lodge #447 and Teamsters Local #115. Services and Interment are private.
