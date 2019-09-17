Home

Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
NICHOLAS R. AMOROSO

AMOROSO
NICHOLAS R.
Age 94, on Sept. 12, 2019. WW II
Veteran, 10th Mountain Div., awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Turner); devoted father of Michael Amoroso, and Marianne Baker; cherished brother of Grace Morris and also many loving nieces and nephews. He was a member of Tacony Memorial Post #735 American Legion, Tacony Mayfair Sons of Italy Lodge #447 and Teamsters Local #115. Services and Interment are private.

SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME

logo


Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
