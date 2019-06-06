FOSCHI

NICOLA A. "NICK"

80, passed away on June 1, 2019 with his eldest daughter by his side. Affectionately known as Nicky, he was a loving man who adored his wife and grand-children. He felt the most joy and fulfillment when bringing his entire family together.

Nicky emigrated from Abbruzzo, Italy to the Over-brook area of Philadelphia in the 1950s, married his wife, Anna (Falone) in 1963, and they started a beautiful family with two daughters, Lucette and Laura, and his son, Nicholas.

Nicky was an entrepreneur and always worked hard to create a beautiful life for his family.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 56 yrs. Anna (nee Falone), his children Lucette Foschi, Laura Kerezsi (Tom), Nicholas Foschi (Kelly), his grandchildren Vincent Kerezsi, Sophia Foschi, and Angelina Kerezsi and his sisters Lina Foschi and Maria Siracuse (Bill).

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday morning from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M. at St. Pius X Church. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.danjolell.com



