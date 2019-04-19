Home

William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
NIKOLAS "NICK" VENETIS

NIKOLAS "NICK" VENETIS Notice
VENETIS
NIKOLAS "NICK"
Age 50, of Bensalem PA, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 1968, to Elias Venetis and Maureen (Gribben) Herninko. Grandson to the late John Gribben. Survived by sister, Ana (Venetis) DeSantis; stepfather, Tom Herninko; nephew, Scott Cermanski; grand-mother, Angela "Judy" (Patrizi) Gribben; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday, April 22, 2019, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.

www.moorefuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
