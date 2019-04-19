|
VENETIS
NIKOLAS "NICK"
Age 50, of Bensalem PA, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019. Born Sept. 16, 1968, to Elias Venetis and Maureen (Gribben) Herninko. Grandson to the late John Gribben. Survived by sister, Ana (Venetis) DeSantis; stepfather, Tom Herninko; nephew, Scott Cermanski; grand-mother, Angela "Judy" (Patrizi) Gribben; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday, April 22, 2019, 9 to 10:30 A.M., at WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019