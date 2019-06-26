HARRISON

NOEL SHORE, M.D.

Age 71, died on Thursday, June 19, 2019, at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center in Las Vegas. He was born on Dec. 12, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Junius Richard Harrison, Sr. and Jessie Harrison (nee Bullock). He was the second youngest of six siblings. Dr. Harrison attended Central High School graduating in the 224th class in 1965. On May 3, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart Lillian T. Miller. Together, they had two children. Dr. Harrison attended Temple University and Howard University Medical School. After graduating from the Howard University Medical School in 1978, Dr. Harrison completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Howard University Hospital. Dr. Harrison practiced for over 40 years, with the last 27 years in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not only was he a compassionate and caring physician, but also a loving son, husband, brother, father, and a friend to many. Dr. Harrison is survived by his two children, his son Noel Sean Harrison, Esq., and his daughter Lea Michelle Harrison; his former wife, Lillian; his brothers, Junius Richard Harrison II, Gregory Harrison, and Karl Michael Harrison; his sisters Elizabeth Marie Harrison, and Jessie Valerie Cholmondeley; and many relatives, extended family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions may be made to the Associated Alumni of Central High School (web address: https://centralhighalumni.com/), or the Howard University Medical Alumni Association (web address: www.humaa.com). A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at McDERMOTT'S FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 2121 Western Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89102.

