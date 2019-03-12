|
BUGIS
NORA (nee Katz)
On March 11, 2019. Wife of the late Martin; mother of Marc (Diane), Fred (Shelli) and Leslie (Frank) Witczak; sister of Marsha (Al) Peckler; grand-mother of Alexei (Jill), Maria, Andrew, Jason, Marci and Matthew; great-grandmother of Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Sec C), Springfield, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019