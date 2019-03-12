Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NORA BUGIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORA (Katz) BUGIS

Notice Condolences Flowers

NORA (Katz) BUGIS Notice
BUGIS
NORA (nee Katz)
On March 11, 2019. Wife of the late Martin; mother of Marc (Diane), Fred (Shelli) and Leslie (Frank) Witczak; sister of Marsha (Al) Peckler; grand-mother of Alexei (Jill), Maria, Andrew, Jason, Marci and Matthew; great-grandmother of Anna. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Sec C), Springfield, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.