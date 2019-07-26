Home

Philadelphia Cremation Society
12th Floor, 1500 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(610) 572-7078
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Forge Presbyterian Church
King of Prussia, PA
NORA DALDY SCHUMACHER


1935 - 2019
NORA DALDY SCHUMACHER
SCHUMACHER
NORA DALDY
of Wayne, PA and Venice FL, age 83, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on July 23, 2019. Nora was a three-letter athlete and high school valedictorian; she graduated from Cornell Univer-sity with a nursing degree. She was an avid tennis player, active member of her churches, and longtime leader of church peace-making committees. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, John Ronald Schumacher, her daughters Susan (Douglas) Barton, Geri (Robert) Cooper and Janet (Louis) Hockman and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily Barton. A Memorial Service will be held on Satur-day, August 10th at 11 A.M. at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Main Line Health Hospice (484-596-5638) are welcomed.
Published on Philly.com on July 26, 2019
Download Now