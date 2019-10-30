Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
SR. NORA SWEENEY S.H.C.J.

SR. NORA SWEENEY S.H.C.J. Notice
SR. NORA
SWEENEY, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Bridget Mary
On October 26, 2019. Sister was 87 years of age. Beloved daughter of the late John and Bridget Sweeney (nee McCafferty). Sister of the late Michael Sweeney, John Sweeney, Mary Kalin and Grace Gordon. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday, November 2, 2019 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. in Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus at the above address would be appreciated. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 610-989-9600.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019
