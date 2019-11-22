|
|
DOOLING
NORBERT EDMUND
On November 20, 2019, age 87, formerly of Havertown and Drexel Hill, PA, succumbed to pneumonia. He was the husband of Barbara Coyle (deceased) and devoted father of Patricia (Bob) Wenzel, Barbara (Edward) Giles, Norbert (Mary), Christopher (Michelle), Mark (Jennifer), Stephen (Machael Durham) and William J. Dooling. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled for early in 2020. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family preference is contributions to The National Center for Padre Pio.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019