Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
80 Stenton Avenue
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 832-2064
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
80 Stenton Ave.
Plymouth Meeting, PA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for NOREEN ROUNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOREEN (Garrigan) ROUNICK

Notice Condolences Gallery Flowers

NOREEN (Garrigan) ROUNICK Notice
ROUNICK
NOREEN ANNE
(née Garrigan)


Life long resident of the greater Philadelphia area, died Monday, the 25th of March 2019, at her home. Noreen was born in 1946 in Norristown, PA. She attended St. Patrick's elemen-tary and middle school and graduated from Bishop Kendrick High School and Majorie Webster College in Washington DC. She was a TWA flight attendant for 22 years from 1968-1990. Noreen loved play-ing games with friends and traveling the world with her husband, Jack.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jack; her daughter, Michelle (Jon); son, Rick (Irene); one dog son; 4 grandchildren, Allie, Ryan, Melanie, and Carly; 4 granddogs; brother, Terry (Lee); nieces, Shannon (Shawn) and Taylor; nephew, Ryan; brother-in-law, Marvin; sister-in-law, Judy; and their extend-ed family. All are invited to a Viewing Wed., March 27, from 7 to 9 P.M., at KIRK & NICE FUNERAL HOME, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting PA 19462, 610-832-2064. Viewing Thurs., March 28, from 10 to 11 A.M., and a Service at 11 A.M., both at Heritage Chapel next to the Funeral Home. Entombment to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to the at .

KirkandNiceInc.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirk and Nice Funeral Home
Download Now