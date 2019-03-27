ROUNICK

NOREEN ANNE

(née Garrigan)

Life long resident of the greater Philadelphia area, died Monday, the 25th of March 2019, at her home. Noreen was born in 1946 in Norristown, PA. She attended St. Patrick's elemen-tary and middle school and graduated from Bishop Kendrick High School and Majorie Webster College in Washington DC. She was a TWA flight attendant for 22 years from 1968-1990. Noreen loved play-ing games with friends and traveling the world with her husband, Jack.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jack; her daughter, Michelle (Jon); son, Rick (Irene); one dog son; 4 grandchildren, Allie, Ryan, Melanie, and Carly; 4 granddogs; brother, Terry (Lee); nieces, Shannon (Shawn) and Taylor; nephew, Ryan; brother-in-law, Marvin; sister-in-law, Judy; and their extend-ed family. All are invited to a Viewing Wed., March 27, from 7 to 9 P.M., at KIRK & NICE FUNERAL HOME, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting PA 19462, 610-832-2064. Viewing Thurs., March 28, from 10 to 11 A.M., and a Service at 11 A.M., both at Heritage Chapel next to the Funeral Home. Entombment to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to the at . KirkandNiceInc.com





