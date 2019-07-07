Home

(January 26, 1924 - July 1, 2019) Beloved wife of the late E. Leo Dampman; devoted mother of Alice Susan Dampman Humel and Joanne Monday; grand-mother of Michelle Patrick, David Danby Jr. and John Whalen; great-grandmother of Matthew Patrick; great-great-grandmother of David Liam Patrick. Norma was active, talented, creative, dedicated, and valued member of her church and her community, helpful friend to many. May her memory be for a blessing, and may she rest in peace. Services and Interment are private.


Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
