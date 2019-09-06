|
|
NIEDRIST
NORMA M.
88, of Phila., passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. She was born in Phila. to the late Samuel and Lettie Mae Robinson. Norma was the loving wife of James Niedrist for 69 years. She was also the glue of her family and raised 5 sons. She will always be remembered for her grace and kindness. Her church and her faith played a central role in her life. Norma is survived by her husband James; 5 sons: James (Carol), Jack, Kirt (Barb), Robbie (Kim), Dean (Lisa); she is also survived by her 9 grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to call from 9 to 11 A.M. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at St. Andrew's in the Field Episcopal Church, 500 Somerton Ave., Phila., PA 19116. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. also at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Norma's memory to St. Andrew's in the Field Episcopal Church.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019