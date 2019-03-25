|
|
RAFFA
NORMA M. (nee DeSipio)
On March 23, 2019, of Ridley Park. Loving wife of the late Michael A. Raffa; and her longtime companion, the late Anthony Travis; devoted mother to Eileen Amatrudo (John); grandmom to Michael Amatrudo; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Wed., March 27th, at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, where relatives and friends may call 9:15- 10:15 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial gifts to the above church, c/o 110 Park St., Ridley Park, Pa. 19078.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019