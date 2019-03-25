Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave
Ridley Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Madeline
400 Morton Ave
Ridley Park, PA
NORMA M. (DeSipio) RAFFA

NORMA M. (DeSipio) RAFFA Notice
RAFFA
NORMA M. (nee DeSipio)
On March 23, 2019, of Ridley Park. Loving wife of the late Michael A. Raffa; and her longtime companion, the late Anthony Travis; devoted mother to Eileen Amatrudo (John); grandmom to Michael Amatrudo; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Wed., March 27th, at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave., Ridley Park, where relatives and friends may call 9:15- 10:15 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial gifts to the above church, c/o 110 Park St., Ridley Park, Pa. 19078.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
