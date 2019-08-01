Home

NORMA PEARL (Satenstein) RUBIN

On July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Devoted mother of Janice Rubin (Richard Finkelstein) and Howard Rubin (Lori). Loving grand-mother of Laura McClain (Johnathan) and Daniel Finkelstein. Also survived by her "college daughter" Betsy Mark and family. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Friday 11:15 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 2ND Street Pike, Southampton, PA. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Howard and Lori Rubin. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Iris Fund, Einstein Healthcare Network, Office of Develop-ment, Braemer Building, Ground Floor, 5501 Old York Rd., Phila., PA 19141.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019
