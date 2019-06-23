Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Shalom Memorial Park
Byberry Road
Lower Moreland Twp., PA
View Map
HYMAN
NORMAN
June 22, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Estelle Hyman. Father of Stephen Hyman, Mimi Alamar and Nancy (David) Winkler. Grandfather of Justin (Sara), Seth (Brittany), Benjamin, Siona and Zachary. Great grandfather of Greyson, Vance, Temma and Jack. Brother of Loretta Rubin. Former father-in-law of Lesley Stone. Graveside Services will be Monday at 11:30 A.M. at Shalom Memorial Park, Byberry Road, Lower Moreland Twp., PA. The family will return to Spring Hills Assisted Living, 1450 Rt. 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ for shiva on Monday. Remainder of shiva schedule will be announced Monday. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation,
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

PLATT MEM'L CHAPELS Inc.

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
