Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-535-3080
NORMAN L. SPROULS Jr.

NORMAN L. SPROULS Jr. Notice
SPROULS
NORMAN L. JR.


Died May 31, 2019 at his resid-ence, age 81. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. (nee Watson); dear father of Norman (Barbara) Sprouls, David (Denise) Montgomery Jr. and Robert (Amy) Montgomery; beloved brother of James Sprouls, Janice (Don) Hegarty, the late Gary (Bonnie) Sprouls and the late Ronnie Sprouls; loving grandfather of Sarah and Elizabeth Montgomery. The family will receive relatives and friends Wed., June 12th, 8:30 A.M. ROSE FUNERAL HOME 2616 Bridge St. (Bridesburg), Phila., PA 19137. Memorial Service 10:30 A.M. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on June 6, 2019
