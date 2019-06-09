|
LONDON
NORMAN
On June 8, 2019. Husband of Barbara (nee Polinsky). Father of Amy London and Chad (Wendy) London. Brother in law of Howard (Barbara) Polinsky. Grandfather of Casey, Toni, Olivia, William and Penny. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 2 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., 4th Fl., New York, NY 10016 or Parkinson Council, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019