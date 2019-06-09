Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMAN LONDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMAN LONDON

Notice Condolences Flowers

NORMAN LONDON Notice
LONDON
NORMAN
On June 8, 2019. Husband of Barbara (nee Polinsky). Father of Amy London and Chad (Wendy) London. Brother in law of Howard (Barbara) Polinsky. Grandfather of Casey, Toni, Olivia, William and Penny. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday 2 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., 4th Fl., New York, NY 10016 or Parkinson Council, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 141, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now