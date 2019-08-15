|
MURRAY
NORMAN PAGE, JR.
Age 88, passed away on August 12, 2019.
A native of Columbia, SC, Page graduated from Virginia Military Institute and went on to serve as Captain in the USAF, flying B-17s and B-25s. Page was an int'l marketing executive at Alcoa and Pennwalt Corporations.
In 1959, Page married Patricia Van Arsdale. They shared 47 wonderful years until Pat's death in 2006.
Page is survived by his daughter, Alison Lee Murray and his son, Page Murray III and daughter-in-law, Laura Clark Murray, and his grand-children, Nell Mills Murray, Camille Van Arsdale Murray and Page Murray, IV.
Page will be laid to rest at George Washington Memorial Park, next to his wife, Patricia. A private family ceremony is planned.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019