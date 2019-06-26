|
|
ROSEN
NORMAN
June 25, 2019, of Voorhees, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Cynthia Rosen. Father of Beth (the late Jeffrey) Fisher, the late Ethan Rosen (Sherry), Keenan (Susan) Rosen and Amy Weiss. Grand-father of Brent (Allison) Fisher, Dean (Jennifer) Fisher, Wade Fisher, Andrew (Jessica) Rosen, Lee (Lindsay) Rosen, Corey Rosen, Dylan Weiss, Skyler Rosen, Chad Weiss and Dakota Rosen. Brother of Dr. B. Walter (Marcia) Rosen. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and his dedicated care taker, Eddie Appah. Relatives and friends are invited Thursday to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Interment Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Beth Fisher through Tues. eve. Contributions can be made to Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org or the ,
www.kidney.org
Published on Philly.com on June 26, 2019